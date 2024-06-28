Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Gap Down to $8.32

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.32, but opened at $8.09. Himax Technologies shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 248,031 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Himax Technologies Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.40 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Himax Technologies’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 5.09%. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.08%.

Institutional Trading of Himax Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 56.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

