Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Down 0.2%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.59 and last traded at $19.97. 3,175,613 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 7,364,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HIMS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2,015.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $256,436.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,142.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $39,171.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,452.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $256,436.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,142.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 962,791 shares of company stock worth $16,930,725. 17.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 17.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Further Reading

