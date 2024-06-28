Hipgnosis Songs (LON:SONG) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Hipgnosis Songs (LON:SONG – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 102.60 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 102.60 ($1.30). Approximately 971,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 13,401,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.40 ($1.30).
Hipgnosis Songs Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 79.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,142.22 and a beta of 0.27.
About Hipgnosis Songs
Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.
