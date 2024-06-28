Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $101.57 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, Horizen has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $6.70 or 0.00011031 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $101.57 million and $3.28 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00041860 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00034282 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,151,575 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.