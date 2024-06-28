Howard Financial Services LTD. Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Howard Financial Services LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,072,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500,423. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.72 and its 200-day moving average is $94.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

