Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $18.01 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,213 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 3.1% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned about 0.35% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $18,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 366,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 840,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after acquiring an additional 77,483 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 483.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 426,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after acquiring an additional 353,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,647,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,708,000 after buying an additional 682,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.05. 369,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,527. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

