Howard Financial Services LTD. Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,630,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $164.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,164,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,371. The company has a market capitalization of $389.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.54. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $169.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

