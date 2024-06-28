Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 815 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Howard Financial Services LTD. cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,385,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,288,000 after acquiring an additional 748,673 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,861,000 after buying an additional 2,154,120 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,804,000 after buying an additional 26,665,035 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,279,000 after buying an additional 1,130,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,117,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,130,000 after buying an additional 89,286 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $38.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,685,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

