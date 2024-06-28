Howard Financial Services LTD. Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Howard Financial Services LTD. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.3% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $1,580,776,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,490,000 after buying an additional 162,691 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,814,000 after buying an additional 433,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $479.11. 34,679,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,064,102. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $487.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.37.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

