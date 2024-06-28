Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stake Lifted by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 144.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,317 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Hub Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Hub Group by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUBG shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.54.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUBG opened at $42.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.21. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

