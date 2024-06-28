Humana (NYSE:HUM) Shares Gap Up to $362.10

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $362.10, but opened at $372.13. Humana shares last traded at $376.61, with a volume of 634,129 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Baird R W raised Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $342.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $1,977,000. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 27,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,815,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

