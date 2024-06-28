Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,911 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,069,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,789,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,264 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,703,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,130,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,473,000 after buying an additional 765,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,124,000 after buying an additional 1,838,019 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,472,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,021,451. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

