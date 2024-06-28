Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.6% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 53,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 106,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.19.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

