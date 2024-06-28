IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives $20.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMAX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $16.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $892.52 million, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82. IMAX has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $20.70.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $79.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $104,516.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,686.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,287,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IMAX by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 95,182 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in IMAX by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IMAX by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 48,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

