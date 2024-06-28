Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys 33 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ELV stock traded up $6.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $541.86. 1,711,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,223. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $550.34. The firm has a market cap of $125.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $533.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

