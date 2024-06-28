Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Grows Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in NiSource were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,593,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,517,000 after buying an additional 3,092,138 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,090,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,915,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,955,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,432,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,842 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,525,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,208,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,078. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.16. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

