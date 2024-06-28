Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,686,139,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 9,623.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,381,000 after buying an additional 3,026,611 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in PepsiCo by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,727,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,259,000 after buying an additional 1,495,586 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in PepsiCo by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,389,000 after buying an additional 1,470,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,909,000 after buying an additional 1,345,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. BNP Paribas began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.38.
In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $164.93. 8,755,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,518,205. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.68 and a 200-day moving average of $170.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $192.38. The stock has a market cap of $226.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.52.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.50%.
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
