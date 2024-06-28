Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $113,000 Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 156.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Insider Activity

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,725,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,933. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

