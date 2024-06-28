Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.0% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in BlackRock by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK stock traded up $6.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $787.32. The company had a trading volume of 769,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $117.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $777.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $792.50. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $845.00.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

