Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Raises Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,311,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,371 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 66,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,487,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,067,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $140.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,442.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,620,792 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

