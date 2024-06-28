Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Reduces Stock Holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lowered its stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO owned about 0.18% of Horizon Bancorp worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 13.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 21.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 634,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after buying an additional 44,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of HBNC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.37. 1,414,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,342. The company has a market cap of $545.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.05. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.56.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.90 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 8.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.52%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

