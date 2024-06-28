Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 108 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 435,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,084,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 237,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 339.3% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 65,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 50,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $100.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,898,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,670. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.38. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 103.02%.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

