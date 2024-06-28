indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Acquired by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of indie Semiconductor worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 0.3 %

INDI traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,652,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,346. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.24. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INDI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,346.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,346.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $531,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at $259,713.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,015 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,749. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

