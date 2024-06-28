Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the May 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 758,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays raised Infineon Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Infineon Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
