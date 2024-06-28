Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the May 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 758,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised Infineon Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Infineon Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IFNNY stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 128,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,904. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average is $37.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $44.46.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

