InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.
InflaRx Price Performance
NASDAQ IFRX opened at $1.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $98.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.20. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $4.61.
InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that InflaRx will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About InflaRx
InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.
