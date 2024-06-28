InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

InflaRx Price Performance

NASDAQ IFRX opened at $1.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $98.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.20. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $4.61.

Get InflaRx alerts:

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that InflaRx will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About InflaRx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in InflaRx by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in InflaRx by 109.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 43,501 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in InflaRx by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of InflaRx by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 317,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 48,944 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of InflaRx by 35.3% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 325,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 84,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.