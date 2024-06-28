InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Short Interest Update

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, an increase of 233.5% from the May 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in InflaRx by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of InflaRx by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 43,501 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of InflaRx by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 317,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 48,944 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of InflaRx by 35.3% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 325,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 84,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a report on Monday.

InflaRx Price Performance

Shares of IFRX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 134,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,107. The company has a market capitalization of $102.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.20. InflaRx has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $4.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. Analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About InflaRx

(Get Free Report)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

