Ingenta (LON:ING) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 117 ($1.48). Approximately 3,734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 17,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.50).
Ingenta Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of £17.01 million, a P/E ratio of 731.25 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 139.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 153.73.
Ingenta Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Ingenta’s previous dividend of $1.50. Ingenta’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Ingenta
Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to manage intellectual property assets and published content for print and digital products, such as royalty calculation, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ingenta
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Ingenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.