Ingenta (LON:ING) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 117 ($1.48). Approximately 3,734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 17,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of £17.01 million, a P/E ratio of 731.25 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 139.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 153.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Ingenta’s previous dividend of $1.50. Ingenta’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

In other news, insider Sebastian White sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.78), for a total value of £140,000 ($177,597.36). Company insiders own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to manage intellectual property assets and published content for print and digital products, such as royalty calculation, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

