Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Position Lessened by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 97.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,094 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 179,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 482.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 32,362 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 128,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAPR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.65. 39,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $988.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

