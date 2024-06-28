Insider Buying: Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Major Shareholder Buys $280,520.82 in Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $280,520.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,636,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,230,768.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,850 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $300,047.50.

On Monday, June 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,234 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.79 per share, with a total value of $689,032.86.

On Friday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,639 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $423,850.86.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance

Shares of PEO opened at $23.44 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $24.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 40,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 53,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

