Insider Buying: Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL) Insider Purchases 26,566 Shares of Stock

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) insider Celia Baxter acquired 26,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £19,924.50 ($25,275.28).

Dowlais Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:DWL opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.93) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.92. Dowlais Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 67.93 ($0.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 130.05 ($1.65). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 75.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 85.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dowlais Group from GBX 104 ($1.32) to GBX 100 ($1.27) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.90) target price on shares of Dowlais Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Dowlais Group Company Profile

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

