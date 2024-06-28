Insider Buying: PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Purchases $4,431,000.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.31 per share, for a total transaction of $4,431,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,307,598 shares in the company, valued at $766,899,667.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 102,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.91 per share, for a total transaction of $4,580,820.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 365,200 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.84 per share, with a total value of $16,010,368.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 38,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,658,700.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 600,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $26,478,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 403,400 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.36 per share, for a total transaction of $17,894,824.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 7,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.65 per share, with a total value of $342,375.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 51,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,690.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,074,000.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 84,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $3,776,640.00.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.63. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.39.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in PBF Energy by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

