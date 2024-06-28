Insider Buying: ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Insider Acquires $19,999,998.04 in Stock

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 8,264,462 shares of ProKidney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $19,999,998.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 71,560,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,175,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PROK opened at $2.42 on Friday. ProKidney Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $555.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.21.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProKidney by 10,984.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 112,264 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ProKidney by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 29,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProKidney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on ProKidney from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ProKidney in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ProKidney from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

