Insider Selling: Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adobe Stock Up 1.6 %

ADBE traded up $8.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $555.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,077,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,147. The company has a market cap of $248.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $481.75 and a 200-day moving average of $535.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.