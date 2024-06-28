Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Sells $5,885,605.05 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYSGet Free Report) Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 61,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $5,885,605.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,298,407 shares in the company, valued at $125,205,387.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mak Capital One Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 24th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 45,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $4,431,600.00.
  • On Friday, June 14th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 38,539 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $3,501,268.15.
  • On Wednesday, June 12th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 33,933 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $3,147,285.75.
  • On Monday, June 10th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 25,747 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $2,391,381.36.
  • On Friday, June 7th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 66,795 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $6,265,371.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 5th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 28,429 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $2,713,263.76.
  • On Monday, June 3rd, Mak Capital One Llc sold 47,562 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total value of $4,451,327.58.
  • On Thursday, May 30th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 27,796 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $2,629,223.64.
  • On Tuesday, May 28th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 116,653 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $11,679,298.36.
  • On Friday, May 24th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 39,955 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $4,128,949.70.

Agilysys Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $101.89 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGYS shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth $1,195,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 421.7% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 58,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 46,915 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth about $3,522,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 159.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,814,000 after buying an additional 369,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,617,000 after acquiring an additional 106,026 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

