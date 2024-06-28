Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $816,300.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $816,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,313,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Joseph Gebbia sold 1,500 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $151.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.50 and its 200 day moving average is $150.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.24 and a 52-week high of $170.10.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

