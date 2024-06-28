Insider Selling: CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Director Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $8,190,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at $38,665,234.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
CAVA Group Stock Performance
Shares of CAVA stock opened at $91.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion and a PE ratio of 223.37. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $97.64.
CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.02 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%. CAVA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on CAVA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.
CAVA Group Company Profile
CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.
