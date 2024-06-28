Insider Selling: CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Director Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $8,190,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at $38,665,234.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $91.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion and a PE ratio of 223.37. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $97.64.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.02 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%. CAVA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAVA Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,311,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,059,000 after acquiring an additional 942,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CAVA Group by 215.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,840 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 995,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 55.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,373,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,231,000 after purchasing an additional 492,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,222,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,532,000 after buying an additional 242,376 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CAVA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

