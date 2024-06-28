Insider Selling: Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) COO Sells $1,050,000.00 in Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.1 %

CBOE opened at $170.21 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 87.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,266,000 after purchasing an additional 342,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $226,557,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,223,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,079,000 after buying an additional 68,760 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,274,000 after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 10.4% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 799,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,962,000 after acquiring an additional 75,138 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

