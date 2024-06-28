Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Sells $86,124.20 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $86,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN stock opened at $294.21 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $316.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.35 and its 200 day moving average is $290.94.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth $66,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

