Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) COO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $43,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,644.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tina Marriott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $26,340.00.

On Thursday, April 25th, Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $23,010.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. 22,218,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,258,893. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 765.90%. The company had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,654,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,014,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,667,000 after buying an additional 349,554 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $128,041,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,362,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,317,000 after buying an additional 1,159,023 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,362,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,110,000 after buying an additional 1,159,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

