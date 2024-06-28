Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) COO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRXGet Free Report) COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $43,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,644.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tina Marriott also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 30th, Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $26,340.00.
  • On Thursday, April 25th, Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $23,010.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. 22,218,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,258,893. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRXGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 765.90%. The company had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,654,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,014,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,667,000 after buying an additional 349,554 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $128,041,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,362,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,317,000 after buying an additional 1,159,023 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,362,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,110,000 after buying an additional 1,159,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

