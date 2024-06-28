Insider Selling: Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Senior Officer Sells C$25,291.00 in Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Nenad Corbic sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$25,291.00.

Nenad Corbic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 27th, Nenad Corbic sold 4,000 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.85, for a total value of C$27,400.00.

Shares of CVE STC opened at C$3.99 on Friday. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of C$2.53 and a twelve month high of C$5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.99. The firm has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50.

Sangoma Technologies ( CVE:STC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$82.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.42 million. Analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

