Insider Selling: Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Insider Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) insider Robert Muraro sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $13,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Muraro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Targa Resources alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,200,800.00.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.78. 3,370,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,765. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.55. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $74.20 and a 52-week high of $130.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.21.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 200.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $478,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,270 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $820,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $187,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,712,000 after acquiring an additional 962,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11,513.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 636,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,555,000 after acquiring an additional 630,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRGP

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.