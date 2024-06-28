Insider Selling: TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,095.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

On Monday, April 8th, Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

TD SYNNEX stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,483. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $133.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra upped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TD SYNNEX

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 121.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 50.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.