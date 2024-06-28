inSure DeFi Hits Market Cap of $140.30 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $140.30 million and $432,419.82 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00519426 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $490,800.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

