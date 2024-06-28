Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Short Interest Update

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Free Report) (TSE:I) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the May 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Intellipharmaceutics International Stock Performance

IPCIF stock remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.13.

About Intellipharmaceutics International

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

