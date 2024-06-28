Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) General Counsel Sells $259,380.68 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,978,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,991. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

