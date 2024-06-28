International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $171.10. 180,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,534,318. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $131.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $157.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

