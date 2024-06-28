Intra-Cellular Therapies’ (ITCI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a $83.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $85.00.

ITCI has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.33.

Shares of ITCI opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $84.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average of $68.96.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,567.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,567.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

