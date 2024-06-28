Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Inuvo in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $1.00 price target for the company.

Inuvo Stock Performance

NYSE:INUV opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.02. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 51.44%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inuvo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inuvo by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inuvo by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,043,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 749,250 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inuvo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 46,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

Featured Stories

