Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Position Lessened by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,577 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCO. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,095.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306,591 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20,526.5% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 3,313,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,210,000 after buying an additional 3,297,792 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 521.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,147,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,960,000 after buying an additional 962,531 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,502,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,502,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,801,000 after purchasing an additional 393,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,304. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.0699 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

