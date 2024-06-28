Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 196,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 129,191 shares.The stock last traded at $23.10 and had previously closed at $23.07.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
