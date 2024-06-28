Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 196,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 129,191 shares.The stock last traded at $23.10 and had previously closed at $23.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

